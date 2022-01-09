66°
Ja'Marr Chase breaks Bengals' single season record for receiving yards

2 hours 49 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, January 09 2022 Jan 9, 2022 January 09, 2022 6:05 PM January 09, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

Former LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase now has name attached to another record for the Cincinnati Bengals. After needing just 12 yards to break the franchise record for receiving yards in a single season, the rookie caught two balls for 26 yards and now leads the franchise with 1,455 yards surpassing Chad Johnson's record (1,440) from 2007. 

He finished 18 yards short of the NFL rookie record for a single-season held by Houston's Bill Groman (1,473 in 1960). Chase already had the most receptions (79), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (13) by a rookie in Bengals history. 

