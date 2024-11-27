62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

It's never too early to prepare! The Bayou Classic is this weekend!

3 hours 2 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, November 27 2024 Nov 27, 2024 November 27, 2024 5:52 AM November 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The 2une In team is live this morning setting up for the Bayou Classic this weekend!

The Bayou Classic is the annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University, the biggest HBCUs in the state. 

Trending News

2une In's Abigail Whitam is live this morning with local restaurants who are preparing for the biggest game of the year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days