BRPD: Juvenile injured in shooting on North Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on North Ardenwood Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Friday.
The call came in around 6:54 around the 600 block. Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
