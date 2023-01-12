Istrouma High marching band lacks instruments

BATON ROUGE- Istrouma High School opens next week after a three year closure. The new band director, Reggie Jackson, is rebuilding the once great program from scratch.

"The instruments are currently non-existent," he said. Jackson isn't sure where they went, he guessed some were destroyed in the August flood while others were sent to other schools after Istrouma closed in 2014.

"We'll take any instrument you will give us," said Jackson. Currently the band has just four trumpets and four clarinets.

Jackson hopes the community will donate dozens of instruments so the marching band can perform for homecoming in the fall.

"If I can pull off homecoming, they'll be calling me Superman," said Jackson.