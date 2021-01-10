42°
IPSO: Three more arrested for murder of man's cousin in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE – The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three more people for their involvement in the fatal shooting of a man on Jones Lane on Sunday.
Destiny Daley, 18, was arrested for accessory after the fact, Markies Williams, 26, and Mario Stafford, 30, were arrested for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.
Another man, 22-year-old Shelton Williams turned himself in to the sheriff's office on Monday for the killing of his cousin, Derrick Williams.
Derrick Williams was found shot in the chest on Jones Lane Sunday around 11 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital. He later died.
