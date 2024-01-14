Iowa principal injured while protecting children during school shooting died Sunday

PERRY, Iowa - A principal who was critically wounded while protecting students during a school shooting Jan. 4 died in hospital Sunday, the Des Moines Register reported.

Dan Marburger, the principal at Perry High School, was hospitalized for 10 days before his death. A GoFundMe page created for the family said Marburger, 56, has been the principal at Perry High School since 1995.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered flags to fly at half-staff in the state to honor Marburger.

The Des Moines Register gathered many reports that Marburger distracted the shooter, a 17-year-old student, giving more time for other students to escape. A middle school student was killed, two staff members and four students were hurt.