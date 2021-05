Iowa freight train derailed and caught on fire, causing nearby town evacuation

Photo: Kiwa Radio

SIBLEY, Iowa - A freight train carrying fertilizer derailed and caught on fire Sunday afternoon, forcing evacuation in the nearby town.

The incident occurred near Sibley around 2 p.m., involving about 47 rail cars. Some residents were evacuated due to the fire, according to local news sources.

There were no reported deaths or injuries.