Investigators seeking more information about fatal hit and run that left bicyclist dead

Image is not of the suspect vehicle, but shows where significant damage would be on the vehicle involved in the crash.

BATON ROUGE - Officials are attempting to locate an SUV allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run that killed a bicyclist along I-12 eastbound on July 25.

Capital Area Crime Stoppers believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with "significant damage" to the passenger-side headlight.

The vehicle was reportedly last seen exiting the Interstate onto O'Neal Lane.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip on their website.