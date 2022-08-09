77°
Investigators seeking more information about fatal hit and run that left bicyclist dead

Tuesday, August 09 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence
Image is not of the suspect vehicle, but shows where significant damage would be on the vehicle involved in the crash.

BATON ROUGE - Officials are attempting to locate an SUV allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run that killed a bicyclist along I-12 eastbound on July 25. 

Capital Area Crime Stoppers believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with "significant damage" to the passenger-side headlight. 

The vehicle was reportedly last seen exiting the Interstate onto O'Neal Lane. 

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip on their website

