BRPD detectives attempting to identify suspect in Plank Road convenience store armed robbery
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are attempting to identify a suspect wanted for a robbery at a Plank Road convenience store that happened in late December 2025.
According to police, the robbery took place on Dec. 30 just before midnight. The suspect walked into the convenience store in the 3900 block of Plank Road, posed as a customer, and approached the counter with an item before demanding money at gunpoint.
The suspect then fled the store on foot, traveling northbound on Plank Road, with police believing he was responsible for other nearby robberies.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
