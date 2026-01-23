60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department arrests man for arson in connection with vacant apartment fire

2 hours 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, January 23 2026 Jan 23, 2026 January 23, 2026 8:20 AM January 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a man for arson on Thursday in connection with a vacant apartment fire. 

According to investigators, 58-year-old Jimmy Lilly allegedly admitted to using candles inside a vacant apartment on Jan. 4, when the fire occurred.

Lilly allegedly told investigators that he did not have permission to be in the building and was using candles for light due to the apartment not having utilities. 

Lilly was charged with criminal trespass and negligent arson and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days