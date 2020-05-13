74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigators make second arrest in connection with apartment fire on Menlo Drive

5 hours 8 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 May 13, 2020 4:53 AM May 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday night, authorities arrested a second person in connection with a fire that was intentionally set last month. 

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested 20-year-old Quantae Gray for his alleged role in a fire that endangered people living in an apartment building within the 7300 block of Menlo Drive on March 7.

Last month, authorities arrested Javonte Miles in connection with the same fire.

The blaze caused approximately $25,000 damage to two units in structure and a vehicle parked near those units. Nine people were living in the building at the time of the fire and were able to escape with their lives.

Investigators say they were able to gather information in relation to the incident from several sources and eventually arrest both Gray and Miles.

Gray was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated arson.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days