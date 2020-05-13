Investigators make second arrest in connection with apartment fire on Menlo Drive

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday night, authorities arrested a second person in connection with a fire that was intentionally set last month.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested 20-year-old Quantae Gray for his alleged role in a fire that endangered people living in an apartment building within the 7300 block of Menlo Drive on March 7.

Last month, authorities arrested Javonte Miles in connection with the same fire.

The blaze caused approximately $25,000 damage to two units in structure and a vehicle parked near those units. Nine people were living in the building at the time of the fire and were able to escape with their lives.

Investigators say they were able to gather information in relation to the incident from several sources and eventually arrest both Gray and Miles.

Gray was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated arson.