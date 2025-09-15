Latest Weather Blog
Investigative Unit: LSU research lab manager accused of stealing gas, pressure washer from university
BATON ROUGE — The facility manager of LSU's Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices was arrested by campus police after he allegedly stole equipment from the university.
According to arrest records, David Thomas Kleinpeter was arrested on Monday morning. An initial report filed by LSU Police says that Kleinpeter is accused of stealing primarily from the facility, dating back several months.
Kleinpeter is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of gasoline and pressure washing equipment. He was given a gas card so he could mow the grass outside the Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices each week. An audit found that he had been buying more than double the amount of gas that the mower could hold. Investigators said Kleinpeter had taken university-owned pressure washing equipment home as well.
Trending News
He was arrested for one count of theft over $1,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigative Unit: LSU research lab manager accused of stealing gas, pressure washer...
-
North 44th Street home ruled total loss after Monday morning house fire...
-
K9 with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office receives custom made vest
-
WATCH- 'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame...
-
VIDEO: Livingston Parish deputies arrest theft suspect after Satsuma pursuit, crash
Sports Video
-
WATCH- 'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame...
-
LSU stays put in AP Top 25 Poll after defense-led win over...
-
Saints fall to 49ers 26-21 in week two
-
LSU football beats Florida, 20-10
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 3: Tigers vs. Gators & Are...