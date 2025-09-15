90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigative Unit: LSU research lab manager accused of stealing gas, pressure washer from university

18 hours 9 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, September 14 2025 Sep 14, 2025 September 14, 2025 11:00 PM September 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The facility manager of LSU's Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices was arrested by campus police after he allegedly stole equipment from the university. 

According to arrest records, David Thomas Kleinpeter was arrested on Monday morning. An initial report filed by LSU Police says that Kleinpeter is accused of stealing primarily from the facility, dating back several months.

Kleinpeter is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of gasoline and pressure washing equipment. He was given a gas card so he could mow the grass outside the Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices each week. An audit found that he had been buying more than double the amount of gas that the mower could hold. Investigators said Kleinpeter had taken university-owned pressure washing equipment home as well.

Trending News

He was arrested for one count of theft over $1,000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days