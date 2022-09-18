INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Long-time employee quits, allegations surface over missing money

WHITE CASTLE- A long-time employee in the Town of White Castle abruptly quit her job this week. Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit upwards of $10,000 went missing or was misappropriated.



Monica Hamilton most recently worked as White Castle's Clerk. Sources say she was told to resign this week, when the discrepancies over the money were discovered. Tonight, it's unknown if Hamilton had anything to do with the missing money, but we do know Hamilton had oversight over White Castle accounts and was responsible for payroll.



70-year-old Linda Hasten has pride when she says she's from the Town of White Castle. Recently, she's grown tired of constant issues from what she describes as a lack of oversight over town business.



"This looks like child's play to me," Hasten said. "This looks like children are playing, instead of doing what municipalities want done."



Tonight, the Investigative Unit has learned from sources Hamilton had a meeting with the Town's CPA and Town Attorney earlier this month to talk about the issue. It was discussed that she should probably resign. Hamilton's resignation came on March 20th.



The Investigative Unit showed up to Hamilton's house and were told she had "no comment."



Several of the town council members declined to do an on camera interview, but they all did say that a meeting is scheduled for next week to go over some issues in the town's budget.



As residents come to grips with this latest mess, they say they're not surprised since they've heard all about it already.



"I want to see someone go to jail," Hasten said. "Tell them, I told you so."



That meeting scheduled for next week is supposed to be Monday or Tuesday. Many of the council members say they will address the issue after that meeting. Right now, it's unclear if this case will be turned over to law enforcement or prosecutors.