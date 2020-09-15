INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: FBI launches probe into ghost employee exposed by WBRZ

NEW ROADS- The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned federal agents have launched an investigation into a ghost employee who was paid for more than a decade despite no record any work was done.

"They've sent subpoenas to us and we've fulfilled their request," Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion said. "I don't know a whole lot about what's going on with their investigation."

This summer, our reports showed Randy Guidroz was paid a full salary and benefits with no records showing he did a thing. Guidroz was issued a 2019 Dodge truck and ran up 110,000 miles on it in a year. Nearly all of his fuel receipts totaling $7,544 were billed to taxpayers despite the majority of fill-ups occurring outside of the parish. Our investigation also showed many times he didn't even sign his time sheets but still got paid.

All of this came to light after former Sheriff Bud Torres vacated office.

Tuesday, we learned Guidroz was issued a "retired" commission card that he kept with him for 12 years even though he was a full-time employee. The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement said from 1978 until present day, Guidroz has never been POST certified. POST certifications are required for most departments and include a firearms component.

"Sheriff Thibodaux wants a very transparent administration," Joffrion said. "We have nothing to hide. That type of behavior will not be condoned, and will not allow it to take place in this administration."

Throughout the summer former Sheriff Bud Torres has not returned calls about questions regarding this story. Calls to former Sheriff Bud Torres were not returned Tuesday either.