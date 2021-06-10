INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: 19-year-old arrested in triple murder was out on 3 different bonds

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder tied to the College Drive triple murder, was out on three different bonds according to court records the WBRZ Investigative Unit examined.

Those arrests paint a disturbing picture of a system of failures first exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit in December, where suspects were repeatedly given bonds.

David Williams and his juvenile brother were both taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning.

Here's a breakdown of how Williams managed to remain out on the streets.

-January 2020, Williams is arrested for having a stolen gun in his vehicle. He's released on a $6,000 bond.

-The next month, February 2020, Williams is accused of illegal use of a weapon after police say he exchanged gunfire with someone, resulting in damage to apartments and vehicles.

-In June 2020, Baker Police arrest Williams for the February incident. He's released on a $26,000 bond with monitoring conditions.

-Two months later in August, Williams is arrested for possession of meth and aggravated flight after leading police on a chase. He's then given a third bond and released after posting $15,000.

-Thursday morning, Williams was arrested again, now implicated in the triple murder. He's charged with three counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Last year, when the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed the issues involving multiple bonds, District Attorney Hillar Moore said the problem is one that can't be solved overnight.

"If we know someone is out on multiple bonds or someone is a dangerous person, we will attempt to let the judge know that as quickly as we can," Moore said in December 2020. "Often times people bond out within minutes, an hour, or a day. We have no idea that person is in jail until they are already out."

Moore added that many offenders have a lot of cash, which gives them the opportunity to get out quickly.

"We have seen often times that repeat offenders that are out on multiple bonds. They get out very quickly because possibly a judge doesn't know the extent and history, and they have that amount of cash in their pocket that they walk around with to pay for a $100,000 or $200,000 bond," Moore said. "That's a failure in the system."

In this particular case, Williams' three prior arrests were showing as pending in the courts when he was picked up for the triple murder Thursday morning.