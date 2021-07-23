87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigation of Topeka Street house fire leads to arrest of suspected arsonist

2 hours 27 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, July 23 2021 Jul 23, 2021 July 23, 2021 7:50 AM July 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
George Emmanuel Smith

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in connection with an intentionally set July 22 house fire in Baton Rouge.

Officials say a suspect by the name of George Emmanuel Smith is behind bars for his alleged role in the Topeka Street blaze.

The home was considered a total loss. 

Trending News

Authorities report that Smith was taken into custody Thursday night as a result of a collaboration between Baton Rouge Fire Investigators, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days