Investigation of Topeka Street house fire leads to arrest of suspected arsonist

George Emmanuel Smith

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in connection with an intentionally set July 22 house fire in Baton Rouge.

Officials say a suspect by the name of George Emmanuel Smith is behind bars for his alleged role in the Topeka Street blaze.

The home was considered a total loss.

Authorities report that Smith was taken into custody Thursday night as a result of a collaboration between Baton Rouge Fire Investigators, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Police Department.