Interstate police pursuit of driver in stolen vehicle ends in Port Allen

WEST BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police have captured a suspect who led them on a vehicular pursuit Friday morning.

State Police say the chase began in West Baton Rouge when authorities spotted a driver in a stolen vehicle on I-10 East and attempted to pull the driver over.

Instead of complying, the suspect evaded authorities and drove to Port Allen.

State Police remained in pursuit of the suspect, who led them on a chase to Avenue A in Port Allen. At this point, the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police caught up with the suspect and made an arrest around 8:15 a.m.

At this time, the suspect's name and additional information related to the circumstances surrounding the chase have not been released.

This article will be updated as police continue to respond to the situation.