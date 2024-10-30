84°
Interfaith Federation hosting benefit concert for church that was destroyed in February fire

54 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 11:38 AM October 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A benefit concert is being held on Sunday for St. Luke's Episcopal Church after it was destroyed in a February fire.

The free concert will be hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge and held at the University United Methodist Church on Dalrymple Drive at 3 p.m. on All Saints' Sunday. 

The concert, entitled "Surely, It Is God Who Saves Me," will feature organ and piano music, as well as scripture readings. Donations for restoring St. Luke's will also be collected. 

A video titled "From the Ashes, St. Luke's Journey" will also be shown, detailing the church and its community in the months since the fire. 

"This community has rallied around the St. Luke's congregation in a spirit of unity and peace," IFEDGBR Executive Director Rev. Jon Parks said. "This is what the Interfaith Federation is all about."


