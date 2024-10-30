Latest Weather Blog
Interfaith Federation hosting benefit concert for church that was destroyed in February fire
BATON ROUGE — A benefit concert is being held on Sunday for St. Luke's Episcopal Church after it was destroyed in a February fire.
The free concert will be hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge and held at the University United Methodist Church on Dalrymple Drive at 3 p.m. on All Saints' Sunday.
The concert, entitled "Surely, It Is God Who Saves Me," will feature organ and piano music, as well as scripture readings. Donations for restoring St. Luke's will also be collected.
A video titled "From the Ashes, St. Luke's Journey" will also be shown, detailing the church and its community in the months since the fire.
Trending News
"This community has rallied around the St. Luke's congregation in a spirit of unity and peace," IFEDGBR Executive Director Rev. Jon Parks said. "This is what the Interfaith Federation is all about."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals
-
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle reportedly crashed into school bus...
-
Baton Rouge resident receives two-chair turn on singing competition show The Voice...
-
New Angola warden appointed after previous warden retires; previous warden to work...
-
TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for rape Thursday