Inmate transport van, 18-wheeler crash reported on St. Louis Street

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Tuesday morning crash involving an inmate transportation van.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. on St. Louis Street near North Boulevard. Sources say no one was injured after the transportation van and an 18-wheeler collided.

Accident involving inmate transport van and 18-wheeler, on North Blvd and St. Louis St, sources day. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 18, 2019

It's unclear if any inmates were in the van at the time of the crash.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.