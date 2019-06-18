81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate transport van, 18-wheeler crash reported on St. Louis Street

1 hour 11 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 June 18, 2019 7:56 AM June 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Tuesday morning crash involving an inmate transportation van.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. on St. Louis Street near North Boulevard. Sources say no one was injured after the transportation van and an 18-wheeler collided.

It's unclear if any inmates were in the van at the time of the crash.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days