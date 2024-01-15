48°
Inmate escaped out of Tangipahoa Parish recaptured
UPDATE: Channing Garrett was recaptured shortly after 8 a.m. Monday morning.
AMITE - Officials warned the public of an inmate who escaped custody in Amite early Monday morning.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Channing Garrett, 39, escaped from custody shortly after 4 a.m. Monday. Garrett was being held in custody after he violated a protective order as well as white-collar crimes including forgery and injuring public record.
Garrett was wearing all white and black shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office or 911.
