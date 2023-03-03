Inmate escaped from work crew in Hammond, was reportedly picked up at Waffle House before being recaptured

HAMMOND - Officials said an inmate escaped from a work crew Friday morning and was reportedly picked up at a Waffle House near Southeastern University campus before being recaptured by deputies.

University officials initially said the inmate, 48-year-old Gary Frith, was working with a clean-up crew on campus before walking off the job site, prompting an increased police presence. Officials said soon after that Frith was no longer believed to be on campus.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said Frith was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and wearing black shoes covered in gray paint. He was last seen walking toward Martin’s Dr. in the Hammond area around 7:30 a.m., and had been reported to have been picked up at the Waffle House on University Avenue in a white mid-sized sedan.

Deputies said Frith was taken back into custody around 11:30 a.m. Friday.