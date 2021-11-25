Infant among 3 killed after vehicle crashed into oncoming traffic on Airline Highway

GRAMERCY - Multiple people were killed in a crash on Airline Highway near the border of Ascension and St. James parishes the night before Thanksgiving.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Airline Highway just south of I-10. Sources told WBRZ that three people died in the wreck and at least one other person was hurt.

The victims killed were identified as 31-year-old Keayette Wilkens, 52-year-old Angela Wilkins, and 10-month-old Jacon Wilkens. All three were riding in the same vehicle. Police said none of them were properly restrained.

State Police reported the crash happened after the sedan driven by Keayette Wilkens crossed the median and collided with two oncoming vehicles. Wilkens and her two passengers were all ejected from the vehicle.

Police are still investigating why the car veered into the opposing lanes.

The drivers of the other two vehicle involved were not seriously hurt.