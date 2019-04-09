Individuals 'removed' from school over viral video showing student pinned on concrete

PONCHATOULA - Officials say they've "removed" those involved in a violent confrontation between a student and staff at a Tangipahoa Parish school last week.

Ponchatoula Junior High Principal Mary Beth Crovetto confirmed Friday the school was investigating after video of the incident was shared on social media. The video appeared to show a male staff member pinning a student down with his knee and yelling for the student to "calm down." Another man was seen holding the girl's legs in place.

"You're gonna be still or I'm gonna thump your a-- on this concrete," one man could be heard shouting.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson told WWL the men seen in the video were coaches at the school.

A statement from the superintendent Wednesday said the individuals involved in the now-viral confrontation have been "removed from PJHS", and a "thorough investigation" is being conducted.

It's unclear how many people have been removed the school or whether the move impacts employees, students or both. The statement did not name any of those involved but said personnel actions can be expected.

"We want to ensure that due process is provided for all involved – both students and employees," Superintendent Melissa Stilley said.

It's still unclear what preceded the video or what happened afterward.