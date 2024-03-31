Incredible video shows school bus engulfed in flames, no injuries reported

LAFAYETTE - Incredible video shows a raging school bus fire on the side of I-10 where, luckily, everyone escaped.

The bus burst into flames near the I-10/I-49 interchange in Lafayette Parish. KATC TV, the ABC affiliate in the area, reported thirty children from an elementary school were headed back to school from a field trip when the bus caught on fire.

No one was hurt, the TV station reported.

Video captured by a phone from a passing bus shows school children gasping as the second bus passes the one that is on fire. Garbled background noise on the video appears to be a bus driver of the passing bus telling students to stay calm, and that everyone on the other bus is ok.

It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to catch on fire. Traffic cameras in the area show the interstate is open and traffic is moving.

