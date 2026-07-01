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In tweet, Old Ball Coach offered job coaching in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The Old Ball Coach has an offer on the table for a new job since he abruptly retired from college football Monday.
At Dunham High, the football coach said he has a position on his offensive line for Steve Spurrier. When Spurrier announced his retirement, he made a side comment that he might be interested in a high school coaching job. Neil Wiener heard that, and saw an opportunity.
"It's a great coaching staff, great chemistry. The offensive coordinator is a little questionable at times, we've got to keep him in check. That's [my job] of course," Wiener said in an interview with WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington for WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Wednesday.
Wiener offered the job to Spurrier in a tweet earlier this week.
"I'm officially offering [Spurrier] the offensive coordinator position... effective immediately," he messaged on the social media site.
I'm officially offering @SC_HBC the Offensive Coordinator position for @DunhamAthletics effective immediately https://t.co/tkorNO1mWf
— Neil Weiner (@NeilWeiner) October 13, 2015
"I think we'd have fun talking ball," he added in the television interview.
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No matter how the offer plays out, it was a learning opportunity for hit team. The message went viral, gaining national attention on sports websites.
"It's a funny lesson for a lot of kids, when you post stuff out on social media, you never know where it's going to go."
There has been no response from Spurrier.
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Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
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