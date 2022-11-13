In exclusive TV interview, Jindal talks positive legacy

BATON ROUGE - Governor Bobby Jindal believes his legacy will be creating jobs.

Jindal spoke in a candid, rare one-on-one interview inside the Governor's Mansion Friday. Jindal discussed his two terms as the state's chief where he has seen his popularity sink in recent years as the state has faced a number of financial crises.



Still, he is confident his legacy will be positive.

"More people are working in Louisiana than ever before, earning a higher income than ever before," he said of the grown he has managed.



Jindal was known for using tax payer money meant for other purposes, like road work, to fill the state budget hole. The governor said the state constitution gave him the authority to divert some of the money away from roads. He also said he's spent more on roads than any other governor.



During his time in office, Jindal pushed to privatize state charity hospitals. It was a move some believe lead to the closure of two Baton Rouge emergency rooms. Again, Jindal defending his decision, and said the former system was "segregated" and favored the rich. He said if someone were to propose the charity hospital system today, they would be "laughed out of the room."



Many criticized the governor for his decision to run for president. When asked if he should have focused more on governing, Jindal said he was proud of his presidential campaign.



"The reason I ran for governor is because I believe we were heading in the wrong direction. The reason I ran for president was because I believe the country is heading in the wrong direction."

Watch more of the interview by clicking the attached video links.