Impact Charter School holding open house at former Baker Heights Elementary campus

BAKER — Impact Charter School is holding an open house Tuesday night at the former location of Baker Heights Elementary before students transition to the campus on Thursday.

The open house will start at 5:30 p.m. and last an hour.

Impact Charter students are at home on Tuesday and Wednesday working remotely before transitioning to a new campus. The school was issued an eviction notice last week.

The eviction notice said that the school owed more than $250,000 in rent.

Impact's former CEO Chakesha Scott later told the school's interim administration that the eviction had been rescinded. Despite this, the school is still moving to Baker Heights. A former member of Impact's board accused the new administration and the Superintendent of the Baker School System of making a backroom deal to force the school to relocate.

Baker Community Schools will charge Impact $20,000 to use the campus.

A Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office audit accused Scott of using school funds for herself and her family to take vacations, kicking off a series of turnovers at the school, including a new board being put in place.