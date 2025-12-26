78°
Local Greek and Lebanese restaurant closing one location, expanding another

2 hours 23 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 26 2025 Dec 26, 2025 December 26, 2025 2:06 PM December 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Serop's Cafe announced that it is closing its Corporate Boulevard location and will consolidate it into its Perkins Road location.

In a Monday Facebook post, the restaurant said it is closing its doors at 7474 Corporate Boulevard after 25 years of business and relocating to its preexisting location at 9848 Perkins Road.

According to The Advocate, the Perkins expansion will mean more tables and chairs, as well as a bigger menu similar to the one at the Corporate location. 

