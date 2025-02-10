Impact Charter audit shows CEO mismanaged hundreds of thousands, used piles of cash for personal use

BATON ROUGE - An investigative audit released Monday showed that Impact Charter School has been mismanaging hundreds of thousands of dollars of public money.

The Baker charter school is operated by Education Explosion, a non-profit that provides educational services to kids in East Baton Rouge Parish since 2009. According to a 2023 audit expense report, running the school costs nearly $8 million each year. The report says that $7 million of that comes from state and federal funding.

The school has just over 400 students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Education Explosion's current charter expires June 30, 2025. In May 2024, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office raided the school and started an investigative audit into the school's use of public dollars.

The results from that audit were released Monday.

The audit showed that the CEO of Education Explosion, Chakesha Scott, misused hundreds of thousands of dollars that were supposed to be dedicated to the school for what appeared to be personal use.

Italicized below is the audit result summary:

Auditors found Education Explosion’s chief executive officer diverted $1,504,268 in charter school funds to a bank account for Friends of Impact Charter School (FICS), diverted another $171,659 to a third party on FICS’ behalf, and used some of the money to make personal purchases. Auditors also found the CEO diverted at least $221,506 in fees paid by students, parents, and others to the FICS account and other financial accounts not associated with the school. Auditors found as well that a contractor for the school appeared to have shared proceeds from school contracts with the CEO and that the CEO may have used charter school funds to pay for work on her personal residence. Additionally, auditors found the CEO used charter school funds to pay $130,494 in travel expenses for herself, her husband, and her daughter, exceeding the school’s travel budget by $114,094. The CEO also used $166,520 in charter school funds to lease and/or purchase vehicles for personal use and used at least $129,493 in school funds to pay expenses and improvement costs for a building the school did not own. Auditors found, too, that the CEO used her school credit card to incur $88,607 in charges that appeared to be personal in nature.

In total, auditors found just over $2.5 million in charter school funds were mismanaged or diverted from their intended purpose.

You can read the full 173-page audit here.

In the midst of the audit process, Education Explosion started to apply for charter renewal in August. Court documents say that the Louisiana Department of Education officials told school leaders conflicting statements on if the ongoing audit would impact their renewal status.

In December, the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education did not include Impact Charter School on a list of schools applying for charter renewal. School leaders sued to be added to the agenda, but the judge dismissed the lawsuit and ordered the school to pay for the court proceedings.

A month later, BESE approved the charter school for renewal with stipulations that there may be special conditions depending on the findings of the investigative audit.