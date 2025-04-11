Impact Charter School students will finish their school year at a different location

BAKER - Impact Charter School students will report to a new location to finish out their school year starting next week after the charter faced an eviction.

In a statement sent to parents Friday morning, school officials said that due to the eviction notice, "remaining in the current space is no longer in the best interest of our students and our school."

On Thursday night, Impact Charter officials had a meeting with the Baker School System about where students and teachers would go if they were made to face the eviction notice. By Friday morning, a decision was made.

Starting Wednesday, April 16, teachers and students will report to the Old Baker Heights School building at 3750 Harding Street.

"The high cost of rent and lack of long-term security do not align with our mission or the stability your children deserve," the email to parents said about the decision.