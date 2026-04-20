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Ikea recalls dresser again after death of 8th child
Ikea is recalling again a number of its dressers after an eighth child was allegedly killed by one.
ABC News reports the latest victim was a 2-year-old California boy who was crushed by a MALM dresser after being put down for a nap in May.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ikea has now received 186 reports of incidents with MALM style chests. ABC reports that more than 90 children have been injured form the the CPSC said.
Ikea is recalling the MALM 3-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models, as well as other non-MALA model dressers.
ABC says the Swedish furniture brand first issued a recall in June 2016, which reportedly included roughly 29 million chests and dressers.
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A lawyer for the family of the latest victim, who has not been named, said the family plans to sue Ikea. The lawyer said the family was unaware the dresser had been recalled.
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