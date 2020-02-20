Idaho mom arrested in Hawaii, her children missing for 5 months and counting

Lori Vallow (Rexburg Police Department)

KAUA'I, HI- An Idaho mother was arrested in Hawaii in connection to the ongoing investigation of her missing children.

Lori Vallow, (Lori Daybell), the 47-year-old woman wanted by authorities in Idaho was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho.

Her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow have been missing since September, nearly five months.

Vallow and her fairly new husband, Chad Daybell, were found in Hawaii and refused to disclose the whereabouts of her two children. Vallow is now facing multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, police say. She was also charged with arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court, willful disobedience of court process or order.

Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children before authorities on Jan. 30, 2020 in Madison County. She is currently being held on a $5 million bail.

“First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case,” said Kaua‘i Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant.”

Rexburg Police requested Kaua'i Police Department’s help in locating Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, on Kaua‘i in December of 2019.

On Jan. 25 2020, Kaua‘i Police presented Vallow with an Idaho order to produce her children before authorities in Madison County.

On Jan. 26, Kaua'i Police served a search warrant related to Rexburg's investigation on the rented vehicle occupied by Vallow and Daybell, as well as the condo they were renting in Princeville.

Vallow will now attend a hearing on Kaua‘i where she will have an opportunity to waive or fight her extradition to Idaho. Once in Idaho, she will face her criminal charges. The date of the hearing has not yet been determined.

The children were last seen in Idaho September of 2019.