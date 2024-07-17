Iberville Parish will be offering several options for residents to transport their kids to school

GROSSE TETE — The Grosse Tete Bridge has been closed for over a month and has several more months to go before it is back up and running.

The school year for the Iberville Parish is right around the corner and since the draw bridge closure, many residents have been thrown off their daily routine.

The Iberville Parish School board is now planning to offer several options to their parents to help ease concerns. Parents will be allowed to allow their kids to ride the bus from one side to the other. They will also have the option of allowing the buses to drop their kids off on one side and then be picked up by another bus that will bring them to their school. Along with those options, parents can also choose for their kids to participate in their online learning program, or for their kids to attend North Iberville Elementary or High School.

All these options will be available for parents until the bridge remains open, and Parish Superintendent Louis Voiron says parents will be able to adjust as needed.

"We won't know truly how these options will going to work until school starts, and if an option is not working with parents. If we have to make changes to schedules, we will. We will do what it takes to keep our kids' education continuing," Voiron said.

School is now weeks out for students from the parish, and the school board is working to accommodate the students who depend on the bridge to get to school.

"This is an unfortunate circumstance, this is out of the control of anything with Iberville Parish schools, but what is in our control is to continue education with our students and to be as flexible as we can with our parents," Voiron said.

The Iberville Parish school board will be at the parish community meeting on July 25th at 6 p.m. to answer any questions and to provide additional information.