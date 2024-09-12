76°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish reports downed trees, lines from Hurricane Francine
PLAQUEMINE — Damage reports came in Wednesday from Iberville Parish, including multiple poles down.
Landry Street at 6th Street in St. Gabriel had a pole and transformer down.
St. Gabriel Police also said a pole was down at Iberville Street and St. Francis Lane, resulting in a road closure. La. 30 at La. 3115 had trees down on the road, and a light out as well.
Trees were also downed in Plaquemine. The 1000 block of River Road in Sunshine was also closed due to a tree down in the roadway.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Click the icons below for resources for Francine:
Trending News
Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage. Click here to stream our 24-hour newscast.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
-
More than 10 Ascension Parish homes hit by trees, some residents injured
-
Assumption Parish reports damage from Hurricane Francine
-
Tree on a house off Juban Road
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener