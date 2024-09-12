Iberville Parish reports downed trees, lines from Hurricane Francine

PLAQUEMINE — Damage reports came in Wednesday from Iberville Parish, including multiple poles down.

Landry Street at 6th Street in St. Gabriel had a pole and transformer down.

St. Gabriel Police also said a pole was down at Iberville Street and St. Francis Lane, resulting in a road closure. La. 30 at La. 3115 had trees down on the road, and a light out as well.

Trees were also downed in Plaquemine. The 1000 block of River Road in Sunshine was also closed due to a tree down in the roadway.

