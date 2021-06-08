Iberville Parish joins moratorium discussion, vote next week

IBERVILLE PARISH – On Tuesday night, the Iberville Parish Council introduced an ordinance to temporarily halt future subdivision development on the East side of the parish. This only begins the discussion.

Some homeowners have flooded twice in the parish in a matter of weeks. That includes Marie Carter who lives off of Besson Street in St. Gabriel.

“This has been very stressful and it’s been really rough,” said Carter.

Carter has had to pile up brand new doors and baseboards on her living room floor.

“Once again, I’m starting all over again. This is the second flood in three weeks,” she said.

She first flooded on May 17, and then again on Sunday during two heavy rain events.

“We need someone to do something, say something. It’s got to be better than this,” said Carter.

A first step is in action with the potential moratorium on the East side, however, it would only imply to the unincorporated parts of the parish, which does not include St. Gabriel.

The Iberville Parish Council is asking Mayor Lionel Johnson to follow suit with a year-long halt on future residential development. He told WBRZ he needs to meet with his engineer and legal teams first.

"It's not necessarily not on the table. It is part of the package that we're looking at,” said Mayor Johnson. “Right now I am controlling what i can control and that is issuing permits. In the last three weeks no new permits have been issued and we're going to continue that practice until we come up with a plan."

As for Carter, she would like to see some movement towards fixing the drainage issue.

"If you want to build that's fine, but take care of us first,” said Carter.

If the moratorium is approved, the Parish will conduct an impact study on efforts to reduce the flooding. That way, they won't have their personal items stained with watermarks again.

The moratorium in East Ibervillle Parish will be voted on next Tuesday. Two days later, the Ascension Parish Council will be voting on a similar proposal. And the East Baton Rouge Parish Council will begin the discussion Wednesday night during their regular meeting.