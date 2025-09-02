Iberville Parish deputies arrest man accused of Maringouin shooting that killed one, injured another

MARINGOUIN — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting two people, one of whom later died, in Maringouin on Labor Day.

Ashton Bourgeois was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after the Monday shooting along Third Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Iberville Parish deputies said that one of the shooting victims, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle but died from gunshots he sustained in the shooting. The man's brother was also shot. The 24-year-old is in stable condition after the shooting, deputies said.

Bourgeois was later identified and arrested. Sheriff Brett Stassi added that additional arrests are expected.