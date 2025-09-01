85°
Latest Weather Blog
Two hurt in Labor Day shooting in Maringouin
MARINGOUIN - Two people were hurt in a Labor Day shooting in Maringouin, law enforcement said.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is working the shooting, which happened on 3rd Street in Maringouin shortly after 5 p.m.
The two victims were taken to hospitals. Their condition is currently unknown.
Trending News
WBRZ is sending a crew to Maringouin to gather more information about the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Morgan city mother has been missing for over 4 years, daughter seeks...
-
19-year-old killed in targeted shooting along Government Street
-
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at woman, her car...
-
Louisiana lawmakers could return for special session as AG questions district maps
-
Think you've got the guts? The 13th Gate holds auditions this weekend