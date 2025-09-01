Two hurt in Labor Day shooting in Maringouin

MARINGOUIN - Two people were hurt in a Labor Day shooting in Maringouin, law enforcement said.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is working the shooting, which happened on 3rd Street in Maringouin shortly after 5 p.m.

The two victims were taken to hospitals. Their condition is currently unknown.

WBRZ is sending a crew to Maringouin to gather more information about the shooting.