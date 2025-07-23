Iberville Parish: Customers without water pressure will have water restored around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Water customers may experience little to no water pressure while utility crews make necessary repairs.

The Iberville Parish Government stated that it's experiencing a water leak affecting customers in the blue-highlighted area of the map pictured.

As of 4 p.m., Iberville said the repairs will be complete between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a text to customers said a boil advisory is to follow the repair.