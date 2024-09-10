77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish announces ferry closures ahead of Francine landfall

1 hour 48 minutes ago Tuesday, September 10 2024 Sep 10, 2024 September 10, 2024 12:50 PM September 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE — Iberville Parish has announced the closure of two ferries ahead of Francine's landfall.

The Grosse Tete Pedestrian Ferry closes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will be closed through Wednesday. The ferry will resume normal operating hours on Thursday.

A call notification was sent out around 11:00 a.m. to alert residents in the affected area about the updated ferry hours.

Trending News

The Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry in Iberville Parish is expected to close at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle ferry will remain closed until the weather allows the safe resumption of service.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days