Iberville Parish announces ferry closures ahead of Francine landfall

GROSSE TETE — Iberville Parish has announced the closure of two ferries ahead of Francine's landfall.

The Grosse Tete Pedestrian Ferry closes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will be closed through Wednesday. The ferry will resume normal operating hours on Thursday.



A call notification was sent out around 11:00 a.m. to alert residents in the affected area about the updated ferry hours.

The Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry in Iberville Parish is expected to close at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle ferry will remain closed until the weather allows the safe resumption of service.

