2025 Flower Fest takes place at Red Stick Social to benefit St. Jude's

BATON ROUGE - People gathered to stop and smell the roses here in Baton Rouge for the fifth annual Flower Fest at Red Stick Social and Electric Depot.

People stopped to take in the floral sculptures, arts and crafts, shopping and food trucks. The festival also benefits St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

"The Flower Fest came about from our founder, extremely creative, beautiful person through and through," Vice President Kay Riggs said. "She got the idea during COVID. There was an great opportunity to do something beautiful for the capitol city and we tied it to a cause."

The festival only took place Saturday due to inclement weather.