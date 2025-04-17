Baton Rouge custodian among 10 finalists for national custodian of the year contest

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge custodian is amongst the top 10 finalists for Cintas' national 2025 Custodian of the Year contest.

Her name is Ms. Brenda Finkelstein and she works at the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool.

Every day that she works, she's the first one in the building. She starts the day by turning on the lights, making sure the AC is working, and getting everything from cleaning to supplies ready.

She's done this at the preschool for three years now.

A U.S. Army veteran, Brenda has spent her life serving people.

At the preschool, she's their superhero.

"They honor me here every day, I have to tell you that. They appreciate me and honor me all the time. They're wonderful to me here. It's not a stretch for me to do what I do," Finkelstein said.

She was first nominated for this award by one of her co-workers, Rebecca Hollingshaus, who does the enrollment and operations at the school.

"I just remember my first day here. Ms. Brenda was cleaning my door. Like the window panes even, and I was like 'Ms. Brenda what are you doing?' She just had the best attitude about it," Hollingshaus said.

Hollingshaus occasionally receives emails from Cintas. One of those emails was about their national custodian of the year contest. She knew exactly who she would nominate.

"A night crew doesn't come in here. There's no one behind her like she takes care of this whole building," Hollingshaus said.

Not just for Finkelstein's work ethic, but for her kindness as well.

"She says hello to every parent. All the parents know her. She'll go in and refill paper towels and the kids are like 'Ms. Brenda! Ms. Brenda!'" Hollingshaus said.

Finkelstein says she is honored to be nominated, but more so that knowing what she does, puts a smile on all the kids' faces.

"When I overhear them interacting with, not just their peers, but with their parents and with the teachers, that puts a smile on my face," Finkelstein said.

If she wins, she'll get $10,000, training valued up to $20,000 from the worldwide cleaning industry association, a pizza party for the school, and more. The top three finalists will also receive an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas.

People can vote from now until April 11 here.