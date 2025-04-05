Man hit, killed while walking on interstate in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - A 60-year-old pedestrian died Friday night in a crash on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said.

William Traylor was walking in the right lane of the interstate near La. Hwy. 3234 about 11 p.m. when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder headed north on the interstate, police said.

Traylor, of Hammond, died at the scene of the crash. The Nissan's driver was wearing a seat belt and had only minor injuries.

It's not clear why Traylor was walking on the interstate.