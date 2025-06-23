89°
Iberville charter program launches early college option
PLAQUEMINE - Iberville Charter Academy announced the launch of its early college option, with enrollment opening for 9th graders.
The initiative is designed to give students a head start on their college and career paths.
Key elements of the early college option, according to ICA, include college credit, career certifications, internships, job shadowing and individualized counseling for guidance on post-college goals.
Enrollment is open for pre-k through 9th grade for the 2025-26 school year.
