'I won't participate in the coverup:' State Police detective facing heat abruptly retires

MONROE - Albert Paxton, a State Police detective whose notes on a trooper-involved death investigation showed attempts by LSP brass to muddy the truth, has retired from his position, WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto has learned.

State Police confirmed Paxton submitted his retirement plan Monday. and will formally leave the agency in February.

Paxton, whose investigative notes were leaked to WBRZ and featured in Emmy award-winning coverage by Nakamoto and the Investigative Unit team last year, told lawmakers in December he was being investigated by State Police because of his dogged internal probe into the death of Ronald Greene.

Greene, a Black man, died after a bloody altercation while in State Police custody in May 2019.

"I'm being investigated because I won't participate in the coverup," Paxton told lawmakers in December. "I won't hide evidence, and won't lie."

Paxton's notes tied to the investigation were first published by the WBRZ Investigative Unit in 2021. Those notes indicated that Paxton wanted some of his colleagues arrested for Greene's death. During the hearing in December, Paxton said all but one person in his chain of command disagreed with his findings.

The FBI continues to investigate State Police, there's been no announcement of charges for the troopers involved in Greene's death.