Latest Weather Blog
'I hadn't put that much thought into the post:' Higgins discusses deleted Twitter post about Haitian migrants
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Clay Higgins discussed his Twitter post where he called Haitian migrants "thugs" and "slapstick gangsters" Wednesday, saying he "hadn't put much thought into the post" and he was referring to "Haitian gangs."
Higgins said he never intended to intentionally "hurt anyone's feelings" and after talking to colleagues, he prayed about it and deleted the post.
"That post was intended for Haitian gangs, you understand? I mean Haiti is a country, not a color, and the unintended impact that was expressed very sincerely by one of my colleagues very graciously, that touched me as a gentleman," Higgins said.
Trending News
Higgins then said he has taken two posts down in eight years, which he called "not a bad record." He then said he was moving forward from the subject.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19-year-old dead after two-vehicle crash in Donaldsonville
-
SBA and DSNAP available for residents impacted by Hurricane Francine
-
It's Rail Safety Week: Baton Rouge area has several of state's most...
-
"We became slow," House committee reviews state COVID-19 response
-
EBR DA's office spending thousands not in budget on witness protection