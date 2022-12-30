'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves residents frustrated

BATON ROUGE - Street flooding in one Baton Rouge neighborhood seems to be repetitive. Water filled Iberia Street again Friday morning and continued to creep up driveways.

"It comes to your knees. If you go out there and walk right now, it comes to your knees," resident Patricia Lundy said.

The water is so deep that some people can't leave their homes. Friday, several people complained to WBRZ about how they are unable to drive their cars down the street.

Katrice Antoine has lived on Iberia Street for 30 years and says it hasn't always been like this.

"This is ridiculous," she said.

Neighbors say the city has sent a crew out to vacuum debris from the pipes, but it hasn't helped. Both Lundy and Antoine say they've continued to call the city to file a request for help. Lundy feels like no one is listening to the neighborhood's concerns.

"Lost, helpless, because you can't get to work, and I just feel like our pleas for help over here is going unheard and falling on deaf ears," Lundy said.

They're asking for help and a solution to their trouble so they can get to work and drive on their street safely.

"If something happens, we'll just be stuck up in here," said Antoine.

The city-parish says it's aware of the problem on Iberia Street, and they'll work to get it addressed.