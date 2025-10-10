80°
I-12 eastbound reopens between Essen, Airline after fatal early morning crash
BATON ROUGE — At least one person is dead after a Friday morning crash on I-12 eastbound near Essen Lane.
The crash, which was first reported around 2:34 a.m., caused all eastbound lanes of I-12 to be closed between Essen and Airline Highway. By 5:45 a.m., the closure was lifted and traffic began flowing normally.
The coroner was called to the scene of the crash at some point.
