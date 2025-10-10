80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 eastbound reopens between Essen, Airline after fatal early morning crash

6 hours 27 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 5:41 AM October 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — At least one person is dead after a Friday morning crash on I-12 eastbound near Essen Lane. 

The crash, which was first reported around 2:34 a.m., caused all eastbound lanes of I-12 to be closed between Essen and Airline Highway. By 5:45 a.m., the closure was lifted and traffic began flowing normally.

The coroner was called to the scene of the crash at some point.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days