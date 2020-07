I-110 lane closure planned for the weekend

BATON ROUGE - Pending weather delays, work is scheduled for I-110 during the day Saturday, July 25.

Transportation officials say, crews need to cut grass near the southbound travel lane from Evangeline St. to Chippewa St. from 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Drivers should be prepared for delays while the crews operate.

DOTD advises two lanes of travel will remain open at all times while work happens.