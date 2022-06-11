90°
I-10 West shut down at Whiskey Bay for hours due to several crashes following 6-vehicle pileup

Friday, June 10 2022
WHISKEY BAY - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Whiskey Bay are blocked due to several crashes stemming from one initial 6-vehicle pileup, according to responding authorities.

According to officials, twelve people were injured and five were taken to the hospital. It is unclear what caused the initial crash or the extent of the damage.

All lanes were opened to traffic late Friday evening, nearly four hours after the crash.

This is a developing story. View live traffic updates here.

