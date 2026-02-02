34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 reopens following crash near Perkins Road

7 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 10:26 PM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

UPDATE: The interstate has reopened.


BATON ROUGE - I-10 eastbound is closed near Perkins Road while crews respond to an accident.


Trending News

Crews shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 10:15 p.m. following the crash.

Paramedics and law enforcement are on scene assisting with the people involved in the accident. It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days